Punjab revokes suspension of top cops linked to driving licence, bribery scandals

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government on Tuesday revoked the suspension orders of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SPS Parmar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar with immediate effect.

Sources said the state Home Department issued separate orders for both officers.

In April this year, ADGP Parmar, a 1997-batch IPS officer, was suspended in connection with the high-profile driving licence scam while he was serving as Chief Director of the State Vigilance Bureau.

The Vigilance Bureau had then conducted state-wide raids at several Regional Transport Officer (RTO) offices and driving test centres. It was allegedly found that many licences were being issued without proper driving tests through agents who were taking bribes from applicants.