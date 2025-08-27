Punjab revokes suspension of top cops linked to driving licence, bribery scandals

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government on Tuesday revoked the suspension orders of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) SPS Parmar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar with immediate effect.
Sources said the state Home Department issued separate orders for both officers.
In April this year, ADGP Parmar, a 1997-batch IPS officer, was suspended in connection with the high-profile driving licence scam while he was serving as Chief Director of the State Vigilance Bureau.
The Vigilance Bureau had then conducted state-wide raids at several Regional Transport Officer (RTO) offices and driving test centres. It was allegedly found that many licences were being issued without proper driving tests through agents who were taking bribes from applicants.
A total of 16 FIRs were registered, and 24 people were arrested, including private agents and some government staff. The alleged scam involved the manipulation of automated driving test systems, where old video footage was allegedly reused to falsely certify new applicants.
In several cases, the same vehicle was used multiple times, raising suspicion. Proxy drivers were also allegedly used to take tests on behalf of others, using vehicles arranged by agents.
Parmar’s suspension had been widely viewed as a response to alleged lapses in the handling of the investigation.
Meanwhile, SSP Varinder Singh Brar was suspended in May while serving as the SSP of Fazilka, following a bribery scandal involving four police officials from the Cyber Crime Police Station.
Brar was held responsible for not taking timely action in his capacity as the supervisory officer. The accused officials were allegedly involved in taking ₹1 lakh from the family of a minor whose phone had been confiscated.
A subsequent inquiry reportedly cleared Brar of any wrongdoing, leading to the revocation of his suspension. He has now been directed to report to the office of the Director General of Police, Punjab.