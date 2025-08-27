Rahul Gandhi's voter yatra reaches crescendo as Priyanka joins

PATNA: The ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ reached a crescendo when Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the rally, which entered its tenth day on Tuesday. Priyanka’s participation in the yatra on the auspicious occasion of ‘Teej’ is being viewed as a morale booster for the INDIA bloc supporters, especially women, who, like in previous elections, will play a crucial role in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also joined the 16-day, 3000-km Yatra, covering 23 districts of the state. Rahul, along with Priyanka, Revanth, Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), and Mukesh Sahani (VIP), travelled from Supaul to Madhubani in an SUV, waving to the people waiting for hours on the roads in long queues and bracing the scorching sun.

The 51-km stretch from Hussain Chowk in Supaul and Lohia Chowk in Madhubani district was adorned with welcome arches and flags representing the INDIA allies. Young people carrying flags accompanied the cavalcade, while women and girls welcomed the leaders from the rooftops and balconies of multi-storied buildings.

Priyanka, dressed in a blue kurti and white salwar, carried a black handbag, as she greeted the crowd from the SUV. Rahul, in his usual white T-shirt and trousers, shook hands with the supporters.