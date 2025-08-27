Rajasthan becomes first Indian state to issue detailed stray dog management guidelines after SC directive

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to issue detailed guidelines for the systematic management of stray dogs, following the Supreme Court’s directive.
The Department of Local Self Government has directed all municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities to ensure strict compliance with the Stray Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.
Under the new guidelines, designated feeding spots for stray dogs will be identified in every ward and locality. Civic bodies have been instructed to coordinate with resident welfare associations and animal welfare organisations to determine these spots. Even in cases of rabies, food and water must be provided at these feeding points.
“Rajasthan is the first state in the country to issue such comprehensive orders, striking a balance between public safety and animal welfare after the Supreme Court verdict,” said Ravi Jain, Secretary, Department of Local Self Government.
All civic bodies are required to submit compliance reports to the state government within 30 days.
Feeding places will be determined according to the number of stray dogs in each street, ward, or area. Boards must be put up at every feeding point, and the sites must be clearly marked.
Municipal bodies will identify, construct, and repair sterilisation centres where sterilisation, vaccination, and deworming facilities will be provided.
Only trained employees will be permitted to catch stray dogs, using nets or by hand. The use of tongs, wires, snares, or forceful methods has been completely prohibited. Puppies below six months of age and lactating female dogs with puppies will not be captured.
NGOs recognised by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) will receive ₹200 for catching a stray dog and ₹1,450 for sterilisation, feeding, and post-operative care.
A monitoring committee will be formed in every municipal body to review sterilisation, vaccination, and release programmes. Each committee must include at least one animal welfare worker.
Sick and injured dogs must be treated, and sterilisation will only be carried out after their recovery. Suspected rabid dogs will be quarantined under veterinary supervision, while only dogs with repeated bite history will be handed over to registered animal welfare organisations. Non-aggressive or rabies-free dogs must be released back into their original areas after sterilisation and vaccination.
Teams catching stray dogs must include a municipal van driver, two trained employees, and a representative of the animal welfare committee. All members must carry ID cards. Local residents must be informed before any catching operation.
Municipal bodies must maintain detailed records, including sterilisation, vaccination, feeding, treatment, medicine, mortality, equipment lists, logbooks, staff attendance, and 30 days of CCTV footage from sterilisation centres.
Installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory in operation theatres and ABC centres to ensure transparency in medical procedures.
The order also makes it mandatory for all sterilised dogs to be tagged, vaccinated, and released in the same locality they were captured from, ensuring the balance of dog populations in neighbourhoods.