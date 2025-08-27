Rajasthan becomes first Indian state to issue detailed stray dog management guidelines after SC directive

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to issue detailed guidelines for the systematic management of stray dogs, following the Supreme Court’s directive.

The Department of Local Self Government has directed all municipal corporations, councils, and municipalities to ensure strict compliance with the Stray Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

Under the new guidelines, designated feeding spots for stray dogs will be identified in every ward and locality. Civic bodies have been instructed to coordinate with resident welfare associations and animal welfare organisations to determine these spots. Even in cases of rabies, food and water must be provided at these feeding points.

“Rajasthan is the first state in the country to issue such comprehensive orders, striking a balance between public safety and animal welfare after the Supreme Court verdict,” said Ravi Jain, Secretary, Department of Local Self Government.

All civic bodies are required to submit compliance reports to the state government within 30 days.

Feeding places will be determined according to the number of stray dogs in each street, ward, or area. Boards must be put up at every feeding point, and the sites must be clearly marked.

Municipal bodies will identify, construct, and repair sterilisation centres where sterilisation, vaccination, and deworming facilities will be provided.

Only trained employees will be permitted to catch stray dogs, using nets or by hand. The use of tongs, wires, snares, or forceful methods has been completely prohibited. Puppies below six months of age and lactating female dogs with puppies will not be captured.