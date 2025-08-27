SC gets two new judges amid Justice Nagarathna’s dissent on Justice Pancholi, in line to be CJI in 2031

NEW DELHI: Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court, the government said.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday and their appointments were announced by the Union law ministry on Wednesday.

Once the two take oath, the top court will function with its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice of India (CJI).

Justice Pancholi will be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after Justice Joymalya Bagchi's retirement on October 2, 2031.

He would assume the CJI's office on October 3, 2031, and retire on May 27, 2033.

Justice B V Nagarathna had strongly dissented from the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice Pancholi to the apex court, warning the move would be “counter-productive” to justice and could erode “whatever credibility the collegium system still holds.”

