Second Meghalaya Cabinet Retreat charts future strategy

GUWAHATI: The second Cabinet Retreat of Meghalaya government reaffirmed the state's commitment to collaborative governance, citizen welfare, and strategic development.

The event, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, brought together ministers and senior officials of various departments to review progress, deliberate on outcomes, and set an ambitious roadmap for the state’s future.

Sangma said the discussions were focused on eight areas, such as caring and empowering the state, affordable and quality healthcare, sustainable development goals, finance and planning, human resources and governance, citizen services and welfare programmes, roads & connectivity, and housing for all.

"What sets this retreat apart is how our conversations have matured, from diagnosing challenges to finding collaborative, cross-sectoral solutions. Departments are now working more closely than ever before, with a shared sense of direction and urgency," the chief minister said.