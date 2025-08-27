Second Meghalaya Cabinet Retreat charts future strategy
GUWAHATI: The second Cabinet Retreat of Meghalaya government reaffirmed the state's commitment to collaborative governance, citizen welfare, and strategic development.
The event, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, brought together ministers and senior officials of various departments to review progress, deliberate on outcomes, and set an ambitious roadmap for the state’s future.
Sangma said the discussions were focused on eight areas, such as caring and empowering the state, affordable and quality healthcare, sustainable development goals, finance and planning, human resources and governance, citizen services and welfare programmes, roads & connectivity, and housing for all.
"What sets this retreat apart is how our conversations have matured, from diagnosing challenges to finding collaborative, cross-sectoral solutions. Departments are now working more closely than ever before, with a shared sense of direction and urgency," the chief minister said.
According to him, real progress requires more than policies; it requires compassion.
He urged officers, especially those serving in rural and remote areas, to lead with empathy, humility, and a deep sense of duty.
“Every plan we implement, every service we deliver, must improve the lives of our people,” he stressed.
Sangma said Meghalaya was possibly the only state that holds such programmes, uniting political leaders, bureaucrats, and grassroots workers.
“He outlined his goals, starting with aligning everyone with the state’s vision. He stressed ensuring that the vision of the government is able to reach the people at the last mile in the state. He further focused on the necessity for the goals of each and every department to be consistent with the overall vision of the government,” an official statement said.
The retreat began with context-setting by the Department of Planning, Investment Promotion and Sustainable Development, which presented the Action Taken Report on the resolutions of the first Cabinet Retreat. The department stressed the vision to serve a bigger strategy.
Notably, the previous Cabinet Retreat outlined 107 action plans, with 27 closed, 72 in progress, and the remaining set for review within two to three months.