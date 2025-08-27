SpiceJet's five-year ban on Army officer sparks nationwide backlash, hashtag trends amid calls for government intervention

NEW DELHI: The five-year ban imposed on senior army officer Ritesh Kumar Singh by Spicejet for assaulting its staff is garnering massive opposition from former army personnel and a section of the public. The news was made public on Tuesday. Social media was on Wednesday flooded with appeals to the Defence Minister, Aviation Minister and the Prime Minister to intervene for the sake of the officer. Appeals to all defence personnel to never fly the airline too were sounded.

Lieutenant Colonel Singh is posted at the High Altitude Warfare School in Gulmarg in North Kashmir.

The incident occurred on July 26 at Srinagar airport when Singh allegedly grievously assaulted four staff of Spicejet when they objected to the excess cabin baggage he was carrying before boarding his flight SG 386 to Delhi. An internal committee set up by the airline, which is overseen by the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through its Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) found the officer guilty of the charges.