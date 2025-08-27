Taking Information Commission lightly turns 'awful' for Chhattisgarh IFS officer

RAIPUR: Despite penalties imposed on Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, public information officers (PIOs) of the Chhattisgarh forest department are continuing to treat directives from the State Information Commission with disregard.

Many officials, after facing penalties, often resort to seeking relief from the High Court, a trend that has drawn concern from the Commission.

In a recent case, the Commission expressed its disappointment after finding a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO)-rank IFS official allegedly ignoring its directive and acting negligently. The Commission recommended action against him, following which the state forest department issued a notice initiating disciplinary proceedings under the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1969. The officer was asked to submit a reply within 15 days.

The matter began in January 2020 when an applicant, Nitin Singhvi of Raipur, sought documents from the Mahasamund Forest Division, approximately 80 km from Raipur, regarding loss of lives and property caused by wild elephants.

At the time, the PIO-cum-DFO Mayank Pandey responded that the documents were voluminous and Singhvi would need to inspect them personally, after which the required documents would be provided free of cost.