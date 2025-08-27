Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin joins 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav rode motorcycles as they made their way through the streets of Muzaffarpur district during the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen riding pillion on her brother's motorcycle.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Yadav rode the motorcycles as the yatra entered Muzaffarpur from Darbhanga district, with people lining the streets to welcome them.

The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram and will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.