Twelve dead as unauthorised building collapses in Maharashtra's Virar; debris removal still on

PALGHAR: Twelve persons, including a mother-daughter duo, were killed and six others seriously injured after a portion of an unauthorised four-story building collapsed on an adjacent vacant tenement at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, officials said.

While six bodies were retrieved from under the debris, six others died during treatment at various hospitals.

The operation to remove rubble at the crash site has been going on even after more than 20 hours have passed since the rear portion of Ramabai Apartment collapsed at 12.05 am.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) stated in a release that six persons remain admitted to various hospitals in the area and Nalasopara on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Three others were discharged after treatment.

Police arrested the builder of the building after Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) lodged a complaint.

Authorities have so far identified seven of the twelve deceased as Arohi Omkar Jovil (24), her one-year-old daughter Utkarsha Jovil, Laxman Kisku Singh (26), Dinesh Prakash Sapkal (43), Supriya Nivalkar (38), Arnav Nivalkar (11), and Parvati Sapkal.