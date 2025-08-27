Two dead, nine injured after building collapse in Maharashtra’s Palghar

Two people, including a one-year-old child, were killed and nine others injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Vasai, located in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, early Wednesday, PTI reported.

The incident occurred around 12:05 a.m. when the rear section of the four-storey Ramabai Apartment on Narangi Road gave way, crashing onto an adjacent chawl.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, with teams from the fire department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leading rescue efforts.

According to officials from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), 11 people were pulled from the debris. Tragically, 24-year-old Aarohi Omkar Jovil and her one-year-old daughter, Utkarsha, were found unresponsive and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The injured victims have been transported to hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara. Several are reported to have sustained serious injuries, they said.

District Disaster Management Officer of Palghar, Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that a temporary barricade has been set up around the site to manage crowd control and facilitate ongoing efforts.

"Our priority is to ensure that no one remains trapped under the debris. We are continuing search operations using advanced equipment and trained rescue personnel," Kadam said.

"We are also working with municipal authorities to assess the structural stability of nearby buildings and the cause of the collapse. Residents from adjoining structures have been temporarily evacuated as a precaution," Kadam said.

