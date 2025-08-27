UP launches 'No helmet, No fuel' campaign to promote road safety from September 1
LUCKNOW: In line with the Uttar Pradesh Government’s directive issued on August 25, a state-wide road safety campaign titled ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ will be launched from September 1 and continue until September 30 across the state.
Under this initiative, two-wheeler riders without helmets will be denied fuel at petrol pumps. The campaign, led by District Magistrates in coordination with road safety committees, will see joint efforts from the police, transport, revenue, and district administration to enforce compliance with helmet regulations as mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act.
“Fuel will be denied at petrol pumps to those not wearing helmets. The aim is to promote road safety, not to penalise. The state government urges the public to extend full cooperation to enforcement agencies,” said a government spokesperson.
Highlighting that the initiative is lawful and in the public interest, the spokesperson referred to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes helmets mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers. Section 194D of the Act outlines the penalties for non-compliance.
The Supreme Court’s road safety committee has also advised states to prioritise helmet enforcement. The Yogi Government has reiterated that ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ is designed to encourage safe behaviour, not to punish. “Fuel will only be provided to riders wearing helmets,” the spokesperson added.
Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narayan Singh confirmed that the campaign is wholly in the public interest. “Past experiences show that two-wheeler users quickly adopt the habit of wearing helmets. It does not adversely impact fuel sales either. Oil marketing companies such as IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL, along with all petrol pump operators, are requested to actively cooperate during the campaign,” he said.
To ensure effective implementation, the Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been tasked with overseeing coordination and monitoring at petrol pumps. Additionally, the Information and Public Relations Department will assist in raising public awareness.
“Citizens, industry, and administration must come together to take concrete steps towards the national goal of reducing deaths and serious injuries from road accidents,” said the spokesperson.
Reiterating the campaign’s message, the Transport Commissioner added: “No Helmet, No Fuel is not a punishment but a pledge for safety. It will be a coordinated effort involving multiple departments under the leadership of District Magistrates. We appeal to all citizens, petrol pump operators, and oil companies to fully support the initiative. Make ‘Helmet first, fuel later’ a rule — because wearing a helmet is the simplest form of life insurance.”