UP launches 'No helmet, No fuel' campaign to promote road safety from September 1

LUCKNOW: In line with the Uttar Pradesh Government’s directive issued on August 25, a state-wide road safety campaign titled ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ will be launched from September 1 and continue until September 30 across the state.

Under this initiative, two-wheeler riders without helmets will be denied fuel at petrol pumps. The campaign, led by District Magistrates in coordination with road safety committees, will see joint efforts from the police, transport, revenue, and district administration to enforce compliance with helmet regulations as mandated under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Fuel will be denied at petrol pumps to those not wearing helmets. The aim is to promote road safety, not to penalise. The state government urges the public to extend full cooperation to enforcement agencies,” said a government spokesperson.

Highlighting that the initiative is lawful and in the public interest, the spokesperson referred to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which makes helmets mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers. Section 194D of the Act outlines the penalties for non-compliance.

The Supreme Court’s road safety committee has also advised states to prioritise helmet enforcement. The Yogi Government has reiterated that ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ is designed to encourage safe behaviour, not to punish. “Fuel will only be provided to riders wearing helmets,” the spokesperson added.