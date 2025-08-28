Adis of Arunachal celebrate Solung festival with zero-waste, eco-friendly revival of traditions

GUWAHATI: Plastic was replaced with bamboo and toko leaves, “apong” (rice beer) was served in traditional “epum” (pot) using “ejuk” (ladle) and a hand-painted cloth banner replaced flex as the Adis in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the Solung festival in Pangin village this year.

It was both a cultural revival and a zero-waste celebration, made possible through collaboration among the Siang District Tourism, Kalimpong-based organisation Muhaan and locals.

Recognised as a “clean model village,” Pangin showed yet again how tradition and sustainability can go hand in hand. The village became the stage for a festival that not only honoured age-old customs but also redefined what a modern community celebration could look like.

The serving of apong by using epum and ejuk restored authenticity to the experience. Local artist Samuel Gao hand-painted a cloth banner with cultural motifs, replacing plastic flex.

The villagers carved out over 100 bamboo mugs for visitors and locals, replacing plastic cups. Even the stalls and the gate were crafted from bamboo and toko leaves, giving the celebration a natural and traditional aesthetic.