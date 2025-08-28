Adis of Arunachal celebrate Solung festival with zero-waste, eco-friendly revival of traditions

GUWAHATI: Plastic was replaced with bamboo and toko leaves, “apong” (rice beer) was served in traditional “epum” (pot) using “ejuk” (ladle) and a hand-painted cloth banner replaced flex as the Adis in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the Solung festival in Pangin village this year.
It was both a cultural revival and a zero-waste celebration, made possible through collaboration among the Siang District Tourism, Kalimpong-based organisation Muhaan and locals.
Recognised as a “clean model village,” Pangin showed yet again how tradition and sustainability can go hand in hand. The village became the stage for a festival that not only honoured age-old customs but also redefined what a modern community celebration could look like.
The serving of apong by using epum and ejuk restored authenticity to the experience. Local artist Samuel Gao hand-painted a cloth banner with cultural motifs, replacing plastic flex.
The villagers carved out over 100 bamboo mugs for visitors and locals, replacing plastic cups. Even the stalls and the gate were crafted from bamboo and toko leaves, giving the celebration a natural and traditional aesthetic.
“Binnyat,” a ritual for bumper harvest performed on the second day of the three-day festival held from August 21-23, was performed in a more ritualistic and collective way. An open museum showcased Adi life, from agriculture and attire to mithun and traditional weapons. Traditional games such as tug of war and archery were revived, while eco-workshops in paper-making and eco-printing by well-known artist Ushimi Linggi engaged children and women alike.
The festival was also about bridging generations and opening doors. The youth of Pangin showcased their talents in dance and music during the Solung musical evening, while elders shared rituals and stories. Tourists joined in, giving the community valuable experience in hosting guests and offering visitors an authentic glimpse into Adi culture. Local schools sent students to learn not just about heritage but also about zero waste practices.
Niyang Pertin, Circle Officer-cum-District Tourism Officer, Siang, reflected: “Over the years, we saw our festivals becoming more commercial, losing the depth of our culture and identity. We wanted to bring Solung back to its roots, to remind ourselves that sustainability has always been part of our way of life.”
And for this, she added, the real credit goes to the people of Pangin and Muhaan. Their commitment, enthusiasm and sense of ownership made this vision possible.
To translate this vision into action, Muhaan was roped in, drawing from its work in community tourism. Its expertise in weaving together culture, ecology and livelihoods made it possible to create a festival that was both authentic and environmentally responsible.
“Solung 2025 was not just a celebration but a living story of culture revived, identity reaffirmed and sustainability celebrated, with Pangin village leading the way for others to follow,” Pertin said.