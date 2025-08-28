Bihar police on high alert as three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists infiltrate state ahead of assembly polls

PATNA: The State Police Headquarters has issued a high-alert across Bihar following specific intelligence inputs that three suspected operatives of the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed have infiltrated the state through the Nepal border and may be planning to disrupt the upcoming assembly elections.

The identified individuals are Hasnain Ali (from Rawalpindi, Pakistan), Adil Hussain (Umarkot, Pakistan), and Mohammad Usman (Bahawalpur, Pakistan). Intelligence reports indicate that the trio arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, in the second week of August and successfully crossed into the Indian territory in Bihar during the third week. Authorities believe they were aided by a local Nepali resident.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Purnea, Pramod Kumar Mandal said that the SPs of Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj, which share borders with Nepal and also with Bangladesh, have been asked to maintain maximum alert. He added that such intelligence inputs come from different agencies as elections are to be held in the state later this year.

The alert gains further urgency following a recent arrest in the region. On September 5, Nazre Saddam, a resident of Barahpur in Bhagalpur district, was arrested in Motihari, East Champaran, for his involvement in circulating high-quality Indian counterfeit currency. This has raised concerns that the terror module may be seeking to finance its operations.

“We have launched an intensive search operation against the suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operatives. All precautionary measures are being taken to ensure security in the region, especially with the elections approaching,” stated a senior police officer.