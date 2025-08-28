BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar yatra over alleged abuses against PM Modi’s mother

NEW DELHI/PATNA: The BJP on Thursday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar had crossed all "limits of insult, hate and tastelessness", claiming that abuses were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the campaign.

The party, on its official X handle, refrained from posting the video of the incident, but clips shared online by a few accounts showed some unidentified people using a Hindi abuse for Modi from a dais during the Yatra.

The video, which has gone viral, is purportedly of Darbhanga district from where the Yatra had taken off on Wednesday morning, when Gandhi, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav left for Muzaffarpur on motorcycles.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Several podiums had been erected along the route for local party workers who tried to mobilise public sentiments in favour of the INDIA bloc ahead of assembly elections due later this year.

The BJP said, "Tejashwi (Yadav) and Rahul are behind the use of such filthy language that it cannot be repeated from a public platform... Such lowliness was never seen before in politics. This Yatra has crossed all limits of insult, hate and tastelessness."