Centre allows IndiGo to extend its partnership with Turkish Airlines for six months

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for Indigo, the Centre has decided to permit it to extend its partnership with the Turkish Airlines for a six-month period. The present extension was supposed to expire on August 31.

It has been understood that the extension for its wet lease has been given from September 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. Under the agreement, Indigo makes use of two Boeing 777 aircraft and crew from Turkish Airlines on its flights to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.

These are wide bodied aircraft with a seating capacity of 500.

Indigo’s partnership with the airline invited massive criticism after Turkey openly expressed its support for Pakistan during the Indo-Pak confrontation in March.

A concerted online campaign with the hashtag #BoycotttTurkey saw thousands cancelling their travel plans to the country

Indigo confirmed the development.