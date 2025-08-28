Centre allows IndiGo to extend its partnership with Turkish Airlines for six months

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for Indigo, the Centre has decided to permit it to extend its partnership with the Turkish Airlines for a six-month period. The present extension was supposed to expire on August 31.
It has been understood that the extension for its wet lease has been given from September 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. Under the agreement, Indigo makes use of two Boeing 777 aircraft and crew from Turkish Airlines on its flights to Istanbul from Delhi and Mumbai.
These are wide bodied aircraft with a seating capacity of 500.
Indigo’s partnership with the airline invited massive criticism after Turkey openly expressed its support for Pakistan during the Indo-Pak confrontation in March.
A concerted online campaign with the hashtag #BoycotttTurkey saw thousands cancelling their travel plans to the country
Indigo confirmed the development.
An official spokesperson said, “We acknowledge the acceptance of IndiGo’s request for extension to its wet lease arrangement with Turkish Airlines, subject to conditions laid down by the regulator.
"This approval comes at a crucial time and will help mitigate losses to the Indian aviation due to geopolitical restrictions, and greatly benefiting Indian travellers during the peak travel season by ensuring a seamless, direct connection to Istanbul and points beyond.“
The airline added, “Given the current geopolitical challenges, this extension provides much-needed continuity and stability in operations, allowing us to better serve the growing demand for international travel. We are thankful to the authorities for accepting our request for extension.
"As always, we continue to be fully compliant with the relevant regulations and conditions of extension laid down by the authorities." IndiGo spokesperson
The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had given an ultimatum to Indigo on May 29 this year that it was giving Indigo a temporary extension period till August 31 to end its wet lease arrangement.
Indigo had assured it at that time that it would terminate its partnership.