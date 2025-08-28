Centre working on support measures to help exporters deal with 50 % US tariff

"The government is trying to speed up the rollout of the export promotion mission and expediting the e-commerce export hub scheme," the official said.

The government is considering support measures worth about Rs 25,000 crore for exporters under this mission, announced in the Budget, for six financial years (2025-2031). It is proposed to be implemented through two sub-schemes - Niryat Protsahan (over Rs 10,000 crore) and Niryat Disha (over Rs 14,500 crore).

These steps are important as imposition of 50 per cent tariffs (25 per cent additional duty and 25 per cent penalty on India for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment) on Indian goods from August 27 will hit shipments of labour-intensive sectors such as machinery, shrimp, textiles, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery.

Sweeping duties will have a bearing on the order books of exporters as these taxes will make Indian goods less competitive in the US market as compared to its competitors like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Thailand, which are being subjected to lower tariffs by the US.

Cancellation or slowdown in orders may lead to liquidity crunch and for that, the industry is seeking intervention of the government.

Exporters are seeking measures such as resumption of interest subsidy for five years, export credit support to sustain working capital and liquidity, low cost of credit and easy availability of loans, moratorium on payment of principal and interest for loans up to a period of one year.

They have stated that it is difficult to export to the US with these high tariffs.

"We are considering their suggestions. We are trying something tangible with long term benefits," the official said, adding the industry is worried but the losses from these tariffs would be there only in the short run.

Exporters that are dependent completely on the US market will have major issues.