Char Dham yatra hit hard as monsoon fury limits access to Badrinath and Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's revered Char Dham Yatra has been severely curtailed by relentless monsoon rains and a series of natural disasters, effectively restricting the pilgrimage to just Kedarnath and Badrinath. Even for devotees heading to these two major shrines, treacherous landslides continue to pose significant challenges along the routes.

The journey to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams remains completely suspended following a major disaster in Uttarkashi district.

While a dip in pilgrim numbers during the monsoon season is typical, with a usual resurgence in September, the current closure of Gangotri and Yamunotri due to the Uttarkashi calamity is particularly concerning. The sacred chants of devotees, which normally echo through these two revered sites, have been replaced by an eerie silence.

Despite the disruptions, official figures from the Tourism Department indicate that over 42.60 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dhams since the pilgrimage began on April 30.