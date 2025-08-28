Char Dham yatra hit hard as monsoon fury limits access to Badrinath and Kedarnath

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's revered Char Dham Yatra has been severely curtailed by relentless monsoon rains and a series of natural disasters, effectively restricting the pilgrimage to just Kedarnath and Badrinath. Even for devotees heading to these two major shrines, treacherous landslides continue to pose significant challenges along the routes.
The journey to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams remains completely suspended following a major disaster in Uttarkashi district.
While a dip in pilgrim numbers during the monsoon season is typical, with a usual resurgence in September, the current closure of Gangotri and Yamunotri due to the Uttarkashi calamity is particularly concerning. The sacred chants of devotees, which normally echo through these two revered sites, have been replaced by an eerie silence.
Despite the disruptions, official figures from the Tourism Department indicate that over 42.60 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dhams since the pilgrimage began on April 30.
Speaking to TNIE, Yogendra Gangwar, Joint Director of Uttrakhand tourism development board and nodal officer of the Yatra, said, "The route to Gangotri Dham has been closed since August 6, and Yamunotri Dham since August 18, due to water-related disasters. Consequently, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams are now only receiving an approximately 5,000 devotees daily."
According to sources at the District Disaster Management Office, landslides at Kameḍa and Lambagaḍ continue to obstruct the Badrinath route, while the stretch between Sonprayag and Gaurikund poses a significant landslide challenge for those heading to Kedarnath.
The economic fallout is significant, according to Shubhankar Dimri, a prominent hotelier in Joshimath. He told TNIE, "More than 50 per cent of the hotel business has been impacted this time due to rain-induced road blockages. Tourists and pilgrims have faced considerable inconvenience in many areas because of landslides."
Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj acknowledged the slowdown, stating, "The pace of the Char Dham Yatra has been halted due to the disaster. The pilgrimage will regain momentum once the weather improves." He further advised, "Given the increased likelihood of landslides in various locations this season, pilgrims should obtain weather information before embarking on their journey."