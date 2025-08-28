Common painkillers may boost antibiotic resistance when combined: Study

NEW DELHI: Ibuprofen and paracetamol are among the most common over-the-counter medications people take when they feel unwell. But a new study has shown that taking these medicines could be quietly fuelling one of the world’s biggest health threats: antibiotic resistance.

In the first study of its kind, published in the journal npj Antimicrobials and Resistance, researchers found that ibuprofen and paracetamol not only drive antibiotic resistance when used individually but amplify it when used together.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), antimicrobial resistance is a global threat to public health, with bacterial resistance directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019.

Researchers assessed the interaction of non-antibiotic medications, the broad-spectrum antibiotic ciprofloxacin, and Escherichia coli (E. coli) – a common bacterium that causes gut and urinary tract infections. They found that ibuprofen and paracetamol significantly increased bacterial mutations, making E. coli highly resistant to the antibiotic.

Researchers from the University of South Australia said this is an important finding with serious health implications, particularly for people in aged care homes where multiple medications are regularly administered.

“Antibiotics have long been vital in treating infectious diseases, but their widespread overuse and misuse have driven a global rise in antibiotic-resistant bacteria,” said Associate Prof Rietie Venter, lead researcher and associate professor of clinical and health sciences at the University of South Australia.