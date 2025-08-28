Delhi police arrest four linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

NEW DELHI: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang suffered a significant setback after Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested four suspected operatives linked to foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara, both closely associated with the notorious Bishnoi syndicate. Two of the suspects were apprehended in Delhi following an exchange of fire with police.

Harry Boxer had previously made headlines for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma after a shooting incident at the latter’s café in Canada.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kartik Jakhar (29), Kavish Phutela (25), Manoj Saharan (21), and Pawan Kumar (30), all residents of Rajasthan. According to police, Boxer recently issued fresh threats to two businessmen in Delhi.

Police investigations revealed that the gang, led by Boxer and Godara, currently hiding in the USA—has been making extortion calls to businessmen, builders, and property dealers in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi. Their operations in India are being coordinated through Jakhar and his associates.

Jakhar is said to be managing the gang’s activities on the ground, with Kavish being an active member. Boxer, wanted in multiple extortion and shooting cases, continues to orchestrate criminal acts remotely, including threats made to high-profile individuals.