Delhi police arrest four linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

NEW DELHI: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang suffered a significant setback after Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested four suspected operatives linked to foreign-based gangsters Harry Boxer and Rohit Godara, both closely associated with the notorious Bishnoi syndicate. Two of the suspects were apprehended in Delhi following an exchange of fire with police.
Harry Boxer had previously made headlines for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma after a shooting incident at the latter’s café in Canada.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kartik Jakhar (29), Kavish Phutela (25), Manoj Saharan (21), and Pawan Kumar (30), all residents of Rajasthan. According to police, Boxer recently issued fresh threats to two businessmen in Delhi.
Police investigations revealed that the gang, led by Boxer and Godara, currently hiding in the USA—has been making extortion calls to businessmen, builders, and property dealers in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi. Their operations in India are being coordinated through Jakhar and his associates.
Jakhar is said to be managing the gang’s activities on the ground, with Kavish being an active member. Boxer, wanted in multiple extortion and shooting cases, continues to orchestrate criminal acts remotely, including threats made to high-profile individuals.
Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Pramod Kushwah, confirmed that Boxer had threatened Kapil Sharma via an audio message following the shooting at his café. The clip allegedly claims the attack was a response to Sharma inviting Bollywood actor Salman Khan to the launch of his OTT show.
On Wednesday, police received intelligence that Jakhar and Kavish had been dispatched to Delhi. They were expected to pass through the Vasundhara Enclave area near Dharamshila Cancer Hospital on a motorbike.
At around 12:50 am, police identified the suspects and attempted to intercept them. However, the pillion rider opened fire on officers. In the ensuing exchange, Jakhar sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, after which both suspects were apprehended.
A follow-up operation, based on information obtained from the arrested duo, led to the arrest of two more gang members—Saharan and Kumar—from a hotel in Mohali on Thursday morning. They had been assigned by Boxer to carry out a shooting targeting a local businessman who had previously refused to pay a ₹10 crore extortion demand in July.
Jakhar played a pivotal role in providing logistical support and recruiting shooters for Boxer. He also personally executed several tasks for the gang and remained in regular contact with its leadership via end-to-end encrypted chat platforms.