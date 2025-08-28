Delhi police busts racket smuggling stolen phones to Bangladesh; 8 arrested, 294 phones seized

NEW DELHI: Eight members of an inter-state racket have been arrested for allegedly smuggling stolen and snatched mobile phones to Bangladesh via West Bengal, police said on Thursday.

The gang reportedly sourced stolen phones from pickpockets, robbers, and snatchers operating on buses across Delhi. These phones were then transported through Kolkata and smuggled into Bangladesh via the Indo-Bangladesh border. The operation was facilitated by an accused residing in the border area, who had strong local contacts and relatives in Bangladesh.

Police recovered a total of 294 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. Of these, 45 phones were found linked to FIRs, and 30 phones to lost property reports.

On 27 July, police received a tip-off regarding a gang involved in thefts on DTC buses along the MG–MB Road. A trap was laid, and four individuals — identified as Dinesh, Rizwan, Ravi, and Ajay — were apprehended. Upon their arrest, 38 mobile phones were recovered.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed they were supplying the phones to a man named Vichitra Puri, who was later apprehended on 7 August with five stolen phones. He disclosed that the stolen devices were being collected by Mojahir, who transported them to Kolkata.