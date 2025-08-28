Factory outlook up, but jobs a concern

NEW DELHI: The Annual Survey of Industries states that Indian factories delivered strong growth in 2023-24. Gross Value Added in registered manufacturing grew 11.89% to Rs 24.58 lakh crore, up from Rs 21.97 lakh crore. Net Value Added also rose 11.9% to Rs 21.03 lakh crore. Industrial output reached Rs 153.27 lakh crore, a 5.8% rise.

The number of persons engaged increased from 1.85 crore in 2022-23 to 1.96 crore in 2023-24, a 5.9% rise. Total emoluments rose from Rs 6.40 lakh crore to Rs 7.16 lakh crore, with average emolument per worker increasing from Rs 3.46 lakh to Rs 3.66 lakh.

However, beneath these gains lies a fault line. Almost 42% of workers were contract labourers, and jobs are clustered in a handful of industries.

The food products sector employed 11.06% of the workforce, or 21.6 lakh people. Textiles employed 17.1 lakh, basic metals 15.2 lakh, motor vehicles 13.7 lakh, and wearing apparel 13.4 lakh. The five sectors collectively account for over 41% of all factory jobs. The concentration is risky as the US has imposed a 50% tariff on India.