FIR in Assam: SC grants four-week interim protection to journalist Abhisar Sharma

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection for four weeks to journalist Abhisar Sharma in an FIR lodged against him in Assam over a video post allegedly criticising the state's policies.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh refused to entertain his prayer challenging the FIR lodged against him in Assam and asked him to approach the Gauhati High Court.

It, however, issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on his prayer challenging the validity of Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

"In so far as the challenge to the FIR is concerned, we are not inclined to entertain. However, we are inclined to give interim protection to the petitioner (Sharma) for a period of four weeks so as to enable him to approach the high court," the bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Sharma, said Section 152 of the BNS seems to have become an "omnibus provision" which can be invoked against anyone.

The bench asked him to challenge the FIR before the high court.

Sibal said the top court has already interfered in a similar matter which was pending.

"We will give you protection, you go there (high court)," the bench said, adding, "Why are you bypassing the high court?" Sibal said another FIR might be lodged against the petitioner.

The bench observed another FIR might be lodged even if the apex court would entertain the plea.

Sibal said the apex court was already dealing with a separate plea raising similar issue and "some uniformity should be there".

"We will protect you," the bench said, while asking the petitioner to approach the high court.

"This is not fair. What has the journalist done?" Sibal said, adding, "The society looks up to this court.

Please don't do this. What message are we sending".