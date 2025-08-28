Haryana to roll out Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana from Sept 25; eligible women to receive Rs 2,100 monthly aid

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Haryana Government is set to roll out "Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana” from September 25 to ensure social security for women. Eligible women will receive Rs 2,100 monthly assistance.
Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government, Saini said that the promise of providing financial assistance to women during the assembly elections remains unfulfilled.
After a meeting with the state cabinet today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced to roll out the scheme.
Saini said, fulfilling yet another promise of its Sankap Patra, the government has decided to implement the “Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana” to ensure social security for women.
The scheme will be launched on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.
Under this scheme, all eligible women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month. Saini said that as per the provisions of this scheme, all women (married and unmarried) aged 23 years and above will be eligible to avail benefits from September 25.
"In the first phase, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh have been included. Gradually, other income groups will also be brought under the ambit of this scheme in a phased manner,’’ he said.
Saini said that to avail benefits under this scheme, it will be mandatory for the unmarried applicant, or the husband in the case of a married applicant, to be a resident of Haryana for the last 15 years.
There will be no restriction on the number of beneficiaries from a single family.
For instance, if three women in a household are eligible, all three will receive the benefit. However, beneficiaries who are already covered under any of the following nine schemes—Old Age Samman Allowance, Financial Assistance to Widows and Destitute Women, Haryana Divyang Pension, Ladli Social Security Allowance, Financial Assistance to Kashmiri Migrants Families, Allowance to Dwarfs, Financial Assistance to Women and Girls Acid Attack Victims, Financial Assistance to Widower and Unmarried Persons Scheme 2023, and Haryana Gaurav Samman Scheme for the Padma Awardees are receiving higher financial assistance, will not be entitled to benefits under the Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana.
Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party led Punjab Government, Saini said that the women of Punjab have lost faith in the government, and people there are now looking towards Haryana with hope for welfare schemes.
He said that just as the Congress hollowed out Punjab earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party is treading the same path by failing to deliver on the promises made to women during elections.
Saini further said that the people of Punjab have now made up their mind and understood that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader under whose leadership historic works of public welfare are being carried out across the country. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has proved to be a failure on all three fronts—will, intent and policy.
He further added that the AAP's promise of providing financial assistance to women remains unfulfilled. In contrast, Haryana, where elections are still far away, continues to fulfil the commitments made in its Sankalp Patra.
He said that PM Modi’s guarantee means—whatever he promises, he delivers.
Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the guarantee of Grand Old Party is like Chinese goods, which come with no guarantee at all. He further said that wherever there is a government under the leadership of the Prime Minister, be it Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or Haryana, every promise made to the people is being fulfilled.
Responding to a question, Saini said that some parties seek votes during elections but later abandon the people to their fate.
He reminded that the Congress had raised the issue of the Laado Lakshmi Yojana during the last session before the monsoon session and also asked questions on it. But when they were asked why the promises made to the women by the Congress governments in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh have not been fulfilled till now, they had no answer, he said.
He said that the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party "actually eat from the same plate,” and this is why the people have lost faith in them.
He said that the Haryana government is purchasing 100 per cent of farmers’ crops at MSP, while no such arrangements exist in Punjab.
Similarly, while the Ayushman Yojana in Haryana provides health insurance benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh, the people of Punjab are deprived of this facility.
It was also decided in the cabinet that applicants suffering from Stage 3 and 4 cancer, any of the 54 listed rare diseases, as well as haemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell disease, who are already receiving pension benefits, will also be entitled to the additional benefit of the Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana.
Once an unmarried beneficiary reaches 45 years of age, she will automatically become eligible for the Financial Assistance Scheme for Widows and Destitute Women.
Similarly, upon attaining the age of 60 years, the beneficiary will automatically qualify for the Old Age Samman Allowance Pension Scheme.
In the first phase, about 20 lakh women across Haryana will get the benefit from this scheme. In the coming days, along with the gazette notification of the scheme, a dedicated mobile application will also be launched for registration. Eligible women will be able to register themselves through this app.
In addition, every potentially eligible woman will receive an SMS notification informing her of her eligibility and guiding her to apply on the app.
The list of all eligible women will be published in every panchayat and ward. Further, Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas will be empowered to raise and register any objections regarding the published lists.