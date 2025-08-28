Haryana to roll out Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana from Sept 25; eligible women to receive Rs 2,100 monthly aid

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Haryana Government is set to roll out "Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana” from September 25 to ensure social security for women. Eligible women will receive Rs 2,100 monthly assistance.

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government, Saini said that the promise of providing financial assistance to women during the assembly elections remains unfulfilled.

After a meeting with the state cabinet today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced to roll out the scheme.

Saini said, fulfilling yet another promise of its Sankap Patra, the government has decided to implement the “Deen Dayal Laado Laxmi Yojana” to ensure social security for women.

The scheme will be launched on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Under this scheme, all eligible women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,100 per month. Saini said that as per the provisions of this scheme, all women (married and unmarried) aged 23 years and above will be eligible to avail benefits from September 25.

"In the first phase, families with an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh have been included. Gradually, other income groups will also be brought under the ambit of this scheme in a phased manner,’’ he said.

Saini said that to avail benefits under this scheme, it will be mandatory for the unmarried applicant, or the husband in the case of a married applicant, to be a resident of Haryana for the last 15 years.

There will be no restriction on the number of beneficiaries from a single family.