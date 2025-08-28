I look forward to meeting President Xi, President Putin on the sidelines of SCO summit: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looks forward to meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other world leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, as he embarks on a two-nation visit aimed at deepening regional cooperation and advancing India’s strategic interests.

Modi on Thursday left for an official visit to Japan, where he will hold the 15th Annual Summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba during the two day visit of August 29 and August 30.

The visit will focus on shaping the next phase of the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a strong emphasis on economic cooperation, investments, and collaboration in emerging technologies such as AI and semiconductors.

“We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples,” Modi said.