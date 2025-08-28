India, Bangladesh talks conclude, both sides agree to curb illegal movements across border

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General level of talks between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) concluded on Thursday, with both sides agreeing to tighten security and curb illegal entries by signing a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD).

During the talks, which began on August 25, DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui expressed concern over “indiscriminate shootings and killings of innocent Bangladeshi nationals by BSF and Indian citizens along the border”.

Responding to it, DG BSF Daljit Singh Chaudhary reiterated India’s commitment to prevent the killings by adopting additional precautions and intensifying night patrols along vulnerable border areas, officials said.

The meeting saw the participation of high-level officers from both India and Bangladesh in Dhaka, as the Indian delegation led by Chaudhary included senior BSF officials, representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and officials from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh delegation led by DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui comprised 21 members.