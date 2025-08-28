IndiGo Surat–Dubai flight makes emergency landing in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad Airport

AHMEDABAD: A major scare was reported mid-air on Thursday when an IndiGo Surat–Dubai flight (6E-1507) carrying over 150 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad after its engine developed a technical fault.

Swift action by the pilot averted disaster, ensuring all passengers landed safely before being flown onward to Dubai on an alternate aircraft.

A technical snag hit one of the engines of the flight soon after takeoff from Surat International Airport. Realising the gravity of the fault, the pilot swiftly alerted Air Traffic Control and sought permission to divert, opting for the nearest airport, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Passengers panicked after the announcement of an engine problem, but the crew kept the situation under control. No injuries were reported, and all passengers landed safely in Ahmedabad.