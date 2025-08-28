Jharkhand BJP cites Bangladeshi influx, says JMM opposing SIR for vote-bank politics

RANCHI: Accusing the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of opposing the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls for the sake of vote-bank politics, State BJP President and Leader of Opposition, Babulal Marandi, underlined the SIR’s importance, claiming Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims were fraudulently being made voters in the state.

Marandi said on Wednesday that this was an alarming situation for Jharkhand, but its direct and immediate impact was being felt most acutely in the tribal society.

He alleged the three parties were doing more than settling Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants in Jharkhand. “The state government’s opposition to the SIR clearly shows its intention. They do not just want to rehabilitate these outsiders but also make them voters, so that elections in Jharkhand can be tilted in the favour of Congress, JMM, and RJD.”