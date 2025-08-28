Jharkhand forms high-level panel to probe land acquisition for Adani power project in Godda

RANCHI: In a significant development, the Jharkhand government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the land acquisition process for the Adani Power Limited project in Godda. The committee will be chaired by the Chief Secretary and comprise nine other members.
This panel will examine issues related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental impact, and compensation provided to affected residents. It has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the state government.
The move follows the government's acknowledgment that, under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR), a detailed inquiry is necessary into environmental clearances, local employment generation, and the provision of public amenities.
The committee will specifically review whether those displaced by the project received appropriate compensation, rehabilitation, and employment, as well as assess the broader socio-economic impacts of the power plant.
MLA Pradeep Yadav welcomed the decision, stating that it signals hope and justice for the people of Godda. “I was confident this government would take action. Chief Minister Hemant Soren deserves congratulations. This step has strengthened the people’s faith that they will now receive justice and proper compensation for the wrongs done to them,” Yadav said.
Local farmers and villagers have long protested the project, demanding fair compensation, proper rehabilitation, and employment opportunities. On the final day of the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly, Pradeep Yadav raised the issue, questioning the legitimacy of the acquisition process and the current status of rehabilitation efforts.
Previously, Yadav had written to the Chief Secretary, alleging serious violations of environmental norms by the Adani Power project. He also questioned the power tariff model, claiming that while the plant’s pricing is based on coal imported from Australia, it is allegedly using domestic coal from the Jharia range in West Bengal instead.
The 1,600 MW Adani Power plant in Godda is notable for being the country’s first stand-alone power plant designated as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Coal for the project is officially expected to be imported from Australia via Odisha and transported by rail and road to the plant site. Although the coal will be processed in Jharkhand, the electricity generated is meant for export to Bangladesh.
Over 1,000 acres of land spanning 10 villages in two blocks were acquired for the establishment of the plant.
Meanwhile, opposition parties continued to mount pressure on the government over other land issues, including the Surya Hansda and Nagdi RIMS-II land disputes. On the final day of the session, BJP MLAs staged protests inside and outside the Assembly. BJP leader Babulal Marandi also demanded the withdrawal of cases filed against 85 individuals involved in the ongoing RIMS-II agitation at Nagri.