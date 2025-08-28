Jharkhand forms high-level panel to probe land acquisition for Adani power project in Godda

RANCHI: In a significant development, the Jharkhand government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the land acquisition process for the Adani Power Limited project in Godda. The committee will be chaired by the Chief Secretary and comprise nine other members.

This panel will examine issues related to land acquisition, rehabilitation, environmental impact, and compensation provided to affected residents. It has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to the state government.

The move follows the government's acknowledgment that, under the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR), a detailed inquiry is necessary into environmental clearances, local employment generation, and the provision of public amenities.

The committee will specifically review whether those displaced by the project received appropriate compensation, rehabilitation, and employment, as well as assess the broader socio-economic impacts of the power plant.