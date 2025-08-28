Jharkhand minister Hafizul Hasan hospitalised in Ranchi

RANCHI: Jharkhand Minority Affairs Minister, Hafizul Hasan, was hospitalised at Paras Hospital in Ranchi after his health condition deteriorated on Thursday. His condition is reported to be serious.

The hospital sources said that the Minister is being thoroughly examined and his condition is constantly monitored.

According to the medical team, the minister is hospitalised as a precautionary measure, and assured that there is no need to worry.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited Paras Hospital to inquire about the minister’s health. Ministers and legislators, including Irfan Ansari, Deepika Pandey, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, and Sanjay Yadav, also visited the hospital to know about his health condition.

Earlier in July this year, Hafizul Hasan had undergone heart surgery at Medanta Hospital in Delhi.

CM Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren, had visited Hasan at the hospital on July 8 to check on his recovery. Kalpana Soren had also shared pictures of that meeting on her social media.