Kejriwal questions why no 'big leader' of congress arrested in National Herald case

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday alleged a nexus between the BJP and the Congress, questioning why no "big leader" of the grand old party had been arrested in the National Herald case.

Kejriwal met AAP MLAs and councillors at the Constitution Club and referred to the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of the party's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Recalling how the ED allegedly tried to intimidate Bharadwaj, Kejriwal said, "They told him that if he did not comply, it would not be good for him. Saurabh Bharadwaj replied fearlessly that ever since Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh, and Vijay Nair were jailed, he knew his turn would also come."

Kejriwal said Bharadwaj told ED officers he was mentally prepared to spend two years in jail and was confident that senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi would eventually secure bail for him.

“He even told ED officers, ‘If you want to arrest me, take me now’,” Kejriwal claimed.