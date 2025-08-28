MP government take action against 1,404 ‘lakhpati’ families for availing free ration

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has initiated action against at least 1,404 ‘lakhpati’ families with annual income in excess of lakhs of rupees, but have reportedly been receiving free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in the Guna district. The scheme is intended for families below the poverty line (BPL).

These families, now categorised as “suspicious beneficiaries” by the authorities, have been given 15 days to explain why their E Ration Cards should not be cancelled.

The beneficiaries include 1,098 families with annual incomes of over `6 lakh each. The list also includes 301 families whose members are listed as directors in registered companies, and at least five families whose annual business turnover exceeds `25 lakh. The ongoing probe has revealed that most of these suspicious beneficiaries reside in the urban areas of the Guna district.

One such family resides in Ward No. 18 of Guna town, and its head is a foodgrain merchant with a turnover exceeding `25 lakh. The four-member family had been taking free rations in the name of the businessman’s wife from the Indira Gandhi Sahkari Upbhokta Bhandar. Another family with a similar turnover lives in Chachauda town and has been getting free ration as a BPL family under the PMGKAY.