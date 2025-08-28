NHAI sets up AI cell to boost productivity, innovation in highway construction

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has established a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) cell aimed at improving productivity, expediting decision-making and driving innovation in highway construction.

Officials said the new unit will also focus on enhancing quality control and identifying eco-friendly construction materials to help reduce the carbon footprint of projects. The move is part of NHAI’s larger push towards integrating technology in infrastructure development to meet growing demands for sustainable and faster execution of national highway projects.

By harnessing AI, the authority expects to streamline processes, cut delays and adopt greener alternatives in road building, making infrastructure development both efficient and environmentally responsible.

To make the newly set-up AI division functional and to improve its capacity, the Authority has planned to recruit experts to assist and advise the Cell. Three officers have already been attached to the unit.

According to the officials, the Cell will be useful in planning and design optimisation as it can stimulate traffic flow, weather impact and material performance to choose the most efficient designs.