NIA confirms three LeT terrorists behind Pahalgam attack

NEW DELHI: In an official confirmation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stated for the first time that three terrorists were directly involved in the brutal attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on 22 April this year, which claimed 26 lives.

According to NIA officials, the attackers specifically targeted the scenic Baisaran meadow, popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’, due to its high tourist footfall and relative isolation. The location was also chosen considering the anticipated response time of security forces, the agency said.

The attackers, affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), indiscriminately killed male tourists in the area, many of whom were enjoying pony rides, dining near local eateries, or picnicking with their families, including children and elderly parents.