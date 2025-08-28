Persons with Disabilities friendly: Centre moots barrier-free public infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has directed its units to equip buildings under its care with facilities for persons with disabilities. The move follows the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) recently taking suo motu cognisance of lapses by government agencies in providing a barrier-free environment in public infrastructure.
The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021, mandate the provision of disability-friendly facilities in all public buildings. These guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It is mandatory to make public buildings accessible.
The Court, last week, sought a review of the accessibility of public buildings and stated that edifices owned or used by government agencies would be taken up first. For the assessment, accessibility experts and representatives from the community of persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be roped.
The Court had noted that despite the lapse of considerable time after the 2016 Act, the time-bound mandate for accessible and barrier-free environment, built environment, as well as making existing infrastructure and premises accessible, have not yet been fulfilled, even by government agencies.
In 2015, a nationwide initiative, ‘Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’ or ‘Accessible India Campaign’ was launched to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for people with disabilities. It aimed to ensure universal accessibility across three key areas: built environment, transportation systems, and the information and communication technology ecosystem.
In May, the Centre announced a four percent reservation in government accommodation for persons with disabilities. The Directorate of Estates, under the MoHUA, has also issued directions to ensure that all Central Government residential accommodations are barrier-free.
Guidelines issued
CPWD units asked to equip buildings with facilities for persons with disabilities
The move follows Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities taking cognisance of lapses in providing a barrier-free environment in public infra
The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021, mandate the provision of disability-friendly facilities in all public buildings
Guidelines issued by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs make it mandatory to make public buildings accessible