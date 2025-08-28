Persons with Disabilities friendly: Centre moots barrier-free public infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has directed its units to equip buildings under its care with facilities for persons with disabilities. The move follows the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) recently taking suo motu cognisance of lapses by government agencies in providing a barrier-free environment in public infrastructure.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India, 2021, mandate the provision of disability-friendly facilities in all public buildings. These guidelines were issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). It is mandatory to make public buildings accessible.

The Court, last week, sought a review of the accessibility of public buildings and stated that edifices owned or used by government agencies would be taken up first. For the assessment, accessibility experts and representatives from the community of persons with disabilities (PwDs) will be roped.

The Court had noted that despite the lapse of considerable time after the 2016 Act, the time-bound mandate for accessible and barrier-free environment, built environment, as well as making existing infrastructure and premises accessible, have not yet been fulfilled, even by government agencies.