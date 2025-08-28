Prices of 50 life-saving drugs may get cheaper

NEW DELHI: About 50 essential medicines, including those for diabetes and blood pressure, are likely to become cheaper as the government considers lowering their Goods and Services Tax, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) claimed on Wednesday.

Association members said the apex body of private practitioners has submitted a list of these medicines to the GST Council and held consultations with officials on reclassifying them under the exempted category.

According to IMA members, the proposal covers drugs used in the treatment of cancer, kidney disease, high cholesterol, tuberculosis, joint pain, and other chronic conditions. At present, many of these medicines attract a GST of 12 to 18 per cent.

“We have been pressing for this reduction for a long time. If accepted, it will significantly reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients,” IMA national president Dr. Dilip Bhanushali said.