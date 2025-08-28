Rajasthan HC cancels controversial 2021 SI recruitment exam after paper leak scandal

JAIPUR: The much-debated Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021 has finally been cancelled by the Rajasthan High Court. A single bench of Justice Sameer Jain delivered the verdict today after a prolonged hearing.
Held from September 13 to 15, 2021, the recruitment exam saw over 7.97 lakh candidates compete for 859 posts. The controversy erupted in February 2024 when the paper leak scandal came to light, triggering political uproar.
The exam soon became a major issue in the 2023 assembly elections, with the BJP promising an SIT probe if voted to power.
After forming the government, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer V.K. Singh to investigate the scandal.
The SIT, led by the Special Operations Group (SOG), uncovered how the SI exam paper was leaked from Jaipur and later distributed to candidates by the paper mafia for sums ranging between Rs 15–20 lakh.
Over 53 trainee sub-inspectors were arrested in phases — about 30 of whom are now out on bail. Most have since been dismissed from service, even though many had already completed training and were posted in the field.
In total, the SOG has arrested around 125 people, including paper mafia brokers, candidates who purchased the leaked paper, and senior officials of RPSC. Among those implicated are former RPSC member Ramu Ram Raika, who, along with his son and daughter, allegedly received the leaked paper from then-RPSC member Babulal Katara a week before the exam. Both Raika and Katara, along with their associates, were later arrested.
Despite these revelations, the SOG’s recommendation to cancel the recruitment was overruled last month by the state government.
Advocate General Rajendra Prasad had informed the High Court that a Cabinet Sub-Committee reviewed the case and advised against cancellation, with the Chief Minister’s Office approving the recommendation. However, the High Court, after examining the evidence and hearing arguments, has now ordered the recruitment to be cancelled.
The ruling has once again brought the spotlight to the integrity of recruitment exams in Rajasthan. With thousands of candidates’ futures hanging in the balance, the cancellation is likely to stir political debate afresh.
Timeline — Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment Paper Leak Case
September 13–15, 2021 – Rajasthan Police SI recruitment exam conducted; 7.97 lakh candidates appear for 859 posts.
February 2024 – Paper leak scandal surfaces, sparking political uproar.
February–June 2024 – SOG begins arrests; 106 accused held so far, including 53 trainee SIs (around 30 later granted bail).
September 2024 – Former RPSC member Ramu Ram Raika arrested; SOG also detains five trainee sub-inspectors, including Raika’s son Devesh Raika and daughter Shobha Raika.
September 2024 – SOG arrests suspended RPSC member Babulal Katara, who had earlier been arrested in the case in 2023.
June 5, 2025 – SOG detains former minister Mahendrajit Singh Malviya’s personal secretary Kundan Kumar Pandey.
Mid-2025 – SOG ADG V.K. Singh recommends cancellation of the recruitment; four investigating agencies also advise scrapping the process.
July 2025 – Bhajan Lal government tells the Rajasthan High Court it will not cancel the recruitment; Cabinet Sub-Committee and CM’s Office approve continuation.
July 2025 – SOG arrests Ajay Pratap Singh Rathore, son of the driver of ex-RPSC member Babulal Katara.
July 2025 – SOG arrests the nephew of former RPSC member Babulal Katara.
August 9, 2025 – Former CM Ashok Gehlot’s PSO Rajkumar Yadav and his son Bharat Yadav arrested for allegedly obtaining the leaked paper; both remanded till August 12.
August 28, 2025 – Rajasthan High Court cancels the SI recruitment exam.