Rajasthan HC cancels controversial 2021 SI recruitment exam after paper leak scandal

JAIPUR: The much-debated Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2021 has finally been cancelled by the Rajasthan High Court. A single bench of Justice Sameer Jain delivered the verdict today after a prolonged hearing.

Held from September 13 to 15, 2021, the recruitment exam saw over 7.97 lakh candidates compete for 859 posts. The controversy erupted in February 2024 when the paper leak scandal came to light, triggering political uproar.

The exam soon became a major issue in the 2023 assembly elections, with the BJP promising an SIT probe if voted to power.

After forming the government, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under senior IPS officer V.K. Singh to investigate the scandal.

The SIT, led by the Special Operations Group (SOG), uncovered how the SI exam paper was leaked from Jaipur and later distributed to candidates by the paper mafia for sums ranging between Rs 15–20 lakh.

Over 53 trainee sub-inspectors were arrested in phases — about 30 of whom are now out on bail. Most have since been dismissed from service, even though many had already completed training and were posted in the field.