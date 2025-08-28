Spurned youth kills 14-year- old girl, tries to bury her inside home in UP

A 14-year-old girl was brutally murdered by a 19-year-old youth in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, allegedly after she rejected his advances, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Samun, was arrested after he was caught attempting to bury the girl’s body inside her house, police told PTI.

Police said Samun entered the girl’s home and attacked her with a shovel, leading to her death.

During questioning, Samun reportedly confessed to being infatuated with the girl. He told police that he had intended to initiate a physical relationship, but when she refused, he became enraged and killed her.

According to officials, as Samun was trying to bury the body inside the house, the girl's family returned and discovered the crime. They immediately alerted police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the accused.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)