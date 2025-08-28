‘Struggle, not quarrel’: Bhagwat on RSS-BJP ties; gives clarity on 75-age retirement remark

Marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday sought to clarify the organisation’s role in the BJP-led Union government, stressing that while there are occasional “struggles” in coordination, there is no quarrel between the two.
Speaking at the ‘RSS Centenary Lecture Series’ at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan, Bhagwat said the Sangh and the government maintain good coordination at both the Centre and state levels. He admitted that contradictions are inevitable within systems, adding that struggles may arise, but insisted these should not be read as conflicts. “When compromise is attempted, the struggle only deepens,” he said, while maintaining that relations remain cooperative.
Rejecting Opposition allegations that the BJP functions under the RSS’s directions, Bhagwat asserted that the Sangh “only offers suggestions” but never interferes in government affairs. He emphasised that decision-making is the prerogative of the party, remarking that “they are the experts in running the country, we are not.”
He further conceded that the RSS and BJP do not always agree on every issue but expressed confidence that differences would eventually converge. Decisions, he said, are taken collectively within the party, while the RSS confines itself to its organisational work.
In what many interpreted as a veiled jab at the BJP’s delay in leadership appointments, Bhagwat observed that if the Sangh were indeed making the decisions, matters would not drag on. The comment was read as an allusion to the uncertainty over a successor to BJP president J P Nadda, whose term expired nearly two years ago but who continues in office.
Bhagwat also pointed to changing perceptions of the Sangh among political opponents, citing figures from Jayaprakash Narayan to former President Pranab Mukherjee who, he said, had altered their views over time.
RSS chief on 75-year retirement age
Bhagwat also moved to quell speculation over his recent remarks on leaders retiring at the age of 75, asserting that in the Sangh, assignments are not dictated by age or personal choice but by organisational needs.
“I never said I will retire or someone should retire. In Sangh, we are given a job, whether we want it or not. If I am 80 years old and Sangh says go and run a shakha, I will have to do it. We do whatever the Sangh tells us to do,” Bhagwat said, adding, “This is not about anyone’s retirement. We are ready to retire or work, as long as the Sangh wants us to.”
The clarification comes after his earlier comment that one should “make way for others” after turning 75 set off political ripples, with the Opposition suggesting it was a veiled message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will turn 75 next month, interestingly Bhagawat is also turning 75 next month.
Congress leaders had quipped that both Modi and Bhagwat should “pack their bags.
'RSS does not believe in attacking anyone'
Answering a question on the centenary celebrations, Bhagwat also said that the Sangh does not believe in attacking anyone, including on religious grounds, and asserted that Hindu thinking does not say that Islam won't be there.
Bhagwat added that religion is a matter of individual choice and should not involve any allurement or force.
"Hindus are insecure due to a lack of confidence. No Hindu thinks there will be no Islam. We are one nation first. The RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines," he said.
Bhagwat also asserted that roads and places should not be named after "aggressors".
"I am not saying they should not be named after Muslims, but they should not be named after aggressors," he said.
Bhagwat said the RSS fully supports Constitutionally-mandated reservation policies and will support them till the time it is required.
On the caste system, the RSS chief said whatever is outdated is bound to go.
"The caste system was there once, but has no relevance today. Caste is no longer a system; it is outdated, and it has to go.
"There is a need for evaluation of an exploitation-free and egalitarian system. While the outdated system goes, it should be seen that it does not have a destructive effect on society," he said.
The RSS chief also cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind demographic imbalance and said while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.