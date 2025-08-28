Tribal cop 'assaulted' with belt after senior officer's dog goes missing in MP, shows injury marks in video

BHOPAL: The alleged assault of a tribal police constable, Rahul Chauhan, by Reserve Inspector (RI) Saurabh Kushwah over the disappearance of the latter’s pet dog has sparked widespread protests by tribal organisations and the opposition Congress party in Khargone district, southwestern Madhya Pradesh.
RI Kushwah was suspended on Wednesday night, and an inquiry led by the Additional SP of neighbouring Burhanpur district has been initiated. However, tribal outfits, including Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), and the Congress continue to protest, now for over 32 hours.
The protest began at 1 p.m. on Wednesday along the Khandwa-Vadodara Highway and moved to the Chittorgarh-Bhusawal Highway on Thursday afternoon, both locations in Khargone.
Protesters have rejected the suspension as inadequate and are demanding that a case be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the suspended RI and his wife. It is alleged that while RI Kushwah assaulted Constable Chauhan with a belt and slippers, his wife hurled casteist slurs at him.
The incident has drawn significant political attention, with at least three Congress MLAs from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, Montu Solanki, Jhuma Solanki, and Kedar Dabar, joining the protests. Former Union Minister and ex-Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav, who belongs to the OBC category, has also demanded legal action under the SC/ST Act against the officer and his wife.
According to reports, Rahul Chauhan, who was appointed to the police force on compassionate grounds, had been deployed by RI Kushwah at his residence and instructed to care for his child and pet dog. On the night of 23 August, after informing the RI, the constable went home. At around 1:30 a.m., RI Kushwah allegedly arrived at Chauhan’s residence in his official vehicle with three policemen, confiscated Chauhan’s mobile phone, and forcibly took him back to his bungalow.
There, he was allegedly beaten with a belt and slippers for not locating the RI’s missing Beagle puppy. A video later surfaced showing the constable displaying visible injury marks.
Concerns have also been raised about the subsequent medical examination. While Chauhan was taken to a government doctor, only an alcohol test was reportedly conducted. The injuries allegedly caused by the RI were not documented.
RI Kushwah, who also belongs to the OBC category, has denied the allegations. He claimed that he was in Indore on 23 August with permission from his seniors and had instructed the constable to supervise repair work at his house. Upon his return, he allegedly found the house in disarray, with liquor bottles, beer cans, and cigarette butts scattered around. He said loud music was reported by neighbours and nearby petrol pump staff.
Kushwah further alleged that Chauhan had been drinking heavily, with a recorded blood alcohol level of 190.6 mg/100 ml, well above the legal limit. According to him, the Beagle puppy had been frightened by the loud music and was beaten and thrown into a drain by the constable, who believed it to be dead. The dog was found 36 hours later in the same drain, injured but alive.