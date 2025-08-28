Tribal cop 'assaulted' with belt after senior officer's dog goes missing in MP, shows injury marks in video

BHOPAL: The alleged assault of a tribal police constable, Rahul Chauhan, by Reserve Inspector (RI) Saurabh Kushwah over the disappearance of the latter’s pet dog has sparked widespread protests by tribal organisations and the opposition Congress party in Khargone district, southwestern Madhya Pradesh.

RI Kushwah was suspended on Wednesday night, and an inquiry led by the Additional SP of neighbouring Burhanpur district has been initiated. However, tribal outfits, including Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), and the Congress continue to protest, now for over 32 hours.

The protest began at 1 p.m. on Wednesday along the Khandwa-Vadodara Highway and moved to the Chittorgarh-Bhusawal Highway on Thursday afternoon, both locations in Khargone.

Protesters have rejected the suspension as inadequate and are demanding that a case be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the suspended RI and his wife. It is alleged that while RI Kushwah assaulted Constable Chauhan with a belt and slippers, his wife hurled casteist slurs at him.

The incident has drawn significant political attention, with at least three Congress MLAs from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, Montu Solanki, Jhuma Solanki, and Kedar Dabar, joining the protests. Former Union Minister and ex-Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav, who belongs to the OBC category, has also demanded legal action under the SC/ST Act against the officer and his wife.