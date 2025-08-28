Nation
Two terrorists killed in foiled infiltration bid in J&K's Bandipora
Alert troops detected suspicious movement near the LoC and challenged the infiltrators, who responded with indiscriminate gunfire.
Security forces on Thursday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, killing two terrorists.
"Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said on X.
The forces retaliated effectively, neutralizing two terrorists. The operation is still underway.