Won't let anyone's voting rights be taken away: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she won’t let anyone’s voting rights be taken away.

Addressing a rally of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the students’ wing of the Trinamool Congress, Mamata reiterated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is working at the behest of the BJP.

"You must yourself check whether your names are still there or have been struck off from the voters' list...You must ensure you have Aadhar cards," she told the rally.

"I will not let anyone take away people's voting rights till I am alive," she added.

Mamata claimed that the BJP has deployed over 500 teams in West Bengal to conduct surveys aimed at deleting names of voters from the electoral rolls.

“They are doing door to door survey so as to find out whose names can be deleted. If someone comes to your door seeking information, don't give information. They will take details from you and delete your name. Go to your polling station and verify if your name is there or not. Keep your Aadhaar card with you. Aadhaar card has been made compulsory," she said.

"The EC is threatening our officers. Its jurisdiction is only for the three months during elections, not throughout the year," she claimed.