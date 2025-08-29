380 tourists evacuated from Sissu, Manimahesh Yatris stranded in Chamba as Himachal reels under heavy rains

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall has triggered fresh landslides and flash floods across five districts of Himachal Pradesh, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti, Kangra, and Mandi, leaving the situation grim.

Around 380 tourists stranded in Sissu, Lahaul and Spiti, have been safely evacuated. Meanwhile, pilgrims of the Manimahesh Yatra, which was suspended on Monday due to heavy rains, remain stranded in Chamba town owing to massive landslides.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over a disaster review meeting covering the five affected districts through video conference from New Delhi today.

He discussed the current situation at length with the Divisional Commissioner, Kangra, stationed at Chamba, as well as with the Deputy Commissioner of Chamba and the Superintendent of Police, both stationed at Bharmour.

Sukhu sought information about the stranded Manimahesh Yatris, losses incurred due to flash floods and heavy rains, and the status of ongoing relief and restoration works. He was informed that all the stranded devotees were safe and well attended to, with proper arrangements for food, shelter, and first aid.

He directed the restoration of communication services across the district, particularly in Bharmour, to ensure that residents could contact their near and dear ones. Additionally, he instructed authorities to make arrangements for the safe return of the devotees housed in large numbers at Chamba Chaugan. It was also reported in the meeting that Jio, Airtel, and BSNL services have been restored in Chamba town, and the 25-kilometre road from Chamba to Bharmour has been reopened.

Sukhu instructed the Chamba and Bharmour district administration to prioritise the evacuation of Manimahesh Yatris, especially women and children. He also directed the airlifting of the elderly and ill.

He emphasised the provision of basic amenities, including food, shelter, and first aid, and instructed authorities to facilitate the safe journey of the stranded devotees to their destinations. In addition, he ordered airdrops of food at inaccessible locations where devotees were still stranded.

Sukhu asked for adequate stocks of rations and vegetables, deployment of Air Force helicopters, and assignment of officers to ensure patch-wise restoration of roads washed away or blocked by landslides. He further called for additional manpower and machinery to clear roads swiftly and to restore water and electricity schemes.