Amit Shah sounds Assam poll bugle, trains gun on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that Assam's leadership after next year's Assembly elections would be on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and not on a leader who "protects" infiltrators and visits Pakistan frequently.

“Assam cannot be led by a leader who protects infiltrators. Assam cannot be led by a leader who often visits Pakistan. Assam's leadership cannot be given to people who allow infiltrators to encroach upon land. Assam’s leadership cannot be given to the corrupt. Assam’s leadership will be on (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma," Shah said addressing the 'NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan' in Guwahati.

He did not take the name of the "leader" but his obvious reference was to Assam Congress president and deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. Gogoi, the Jorhat MP, is pitted against Sarma as Assam braces for Assembly elections.