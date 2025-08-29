ASI to promote Indian crafts through souvenir shops at selected monuments

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has drawn up plans to set up dedicated souvenir shops at selected centrally protected monuments, museums and sites to boost awareness of Indian cultural crafts and strengthen livelihood opportunities for artisans.

As per the plan, existing publication counters at ASI sites will be converted into refurbished souvenir shops, where only made-in-India craft will be sold.

The souvenirs will range from region-specific handicrafts to replicas and models of antiquities such as sculptures, coins, deities, and significant elements of monuments.

Agencies selected through a bidding process will also be tasked with managing operations, developing cross-promotional strategies to increase footfalls, and ensuring conservation of traditional crafts. The idea is not only to promote handicrafts, but also generate livelihood, employment and entrepreneurship, while encouraging technology start-ups, said officials.

A variety of ASI publications; booklets about history of the monuments will also be available as usual.