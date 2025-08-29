ASI to promote Indian crafts through souvenir shops at selected monuments

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has drawn up plans to set up dedicated souvenir shops at selected centrally protected monuments, museums and sites to boost awareness of Indian cultural crafts and strengthen livelihood opportunities for artisans.
As per the plan, existing publication counters at ASI sites will be converted into refurbished souvenir shops, where only made-in-India craft will be sold.
The souvenirs will range from region-specific handicrafts to replicas and models of antiquities such as sculptures, coins, deities, and significant elements of monuments.
Agencies selected through a bidding process will also be tasked with managing operations, developing cross-promotional strategies to increase footfalls, and ensuring conservation of traditional crafts. The idea is not only to promote handicrafts, but also generate livelihood, employment and entrepreneurship, while encouraging technology start-ups, said officials.
A variety of ASI publications; booklets about history of the monuments will also be available as usual.
Officials further said that the initiative is aimed at creating a strong identity for heritage souvenirs by integrating India’s diverse crafts and skills with the cultural wealth of its monuments.
“The ASI intends to enhance interest and recognition of Indian cultural crafts and heritage leading to their conservation, development and sustaining livelihood of the associated artisans and their communities. It is expected that the initiative will leverage generating interest and promotion of heritage monuments. Handicrafts and souvenirs reflecting the tangible and intangible heritage of the region will be promoted,” said officials.
The ASI has identified clusters of monuments for the rollout, with bidders required to run shops across all sites within an allotted cluster. Officials added that the move would help create a self-sustaining ecosystem that links artisans, heritage, and tourism, while offering visitors meaningful keepsakes of their cultural journeys.
There are 3,697 monuments including forts, palaces and tombs under ASI jurisdiction and over 140 of them are ticketed sites. At least 55 heritage sites are selected for the setting up of souvenir shops. The list include Red Fort (Delhi), Qutab Minar (Delhi), Hazarduari Palace & Museum (West Bengal), Gwalior Fort, Gol-Gumbaz (Karnataka), Ellora Caves (Maharashtra) ,Bekal Fort (Kerala), Akbar’s tomb (Uttar Pradesh) and Rudranath temple (Uttrakhand).