Bihar Government approves scheme to provide financial aid to women for starting employment ventures

PATNA: The Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday approved a new scheme aimed at providing employment opportunities for women.

Under the scheme named ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojna’, one woman from every family in the state will be given financial assistance to start an occupation of her choice.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet. As the first instalment of financial support, each selected woman will receive Rs 10,000 to start her chosen employment activity. The process of receiving applications from interested women will begin next month.

The Rural Development Department will be the nodal agency for this scheme, while the Urban Development and Housing Department will also extend support as required.

From next month itself, the transfer of funds into the beneficiary women’s bank accounts will begin. In the next phase, an assessment will be carried out six months after the commencement of employment, and if needed, additional support of up to Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the selected beneficiary.

As part of the scheme, local markets or haat bazaars will be developed across villages and towns for the sale of products made by women.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed confidence that the implementation of this scheme will not only strengthen the status of women but also provide them with better employment opportunities within the state.

He further hoped that the scheme would help curb migration from the state in search of jobs.

Giving details of the scheme, Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said, “The cabinet today gave its nod to ‘Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana’ for economic empowerment of the women of the state. Under the scheme, one woman of all the families of the state will be given economic assistance of Rs 10,000 to start business of her own choice in the state.”