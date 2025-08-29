Blocked on social media, Gujarat youth murders 20-year-old student by slitting her throat

AHEMEDABAD: A brutal crime has shocked Bhuj, Gujarat, where a 20-year-old BCA student was murdered by her neighbour after she blocked him on social media.
The accused, Mohit Siddhapara, slit her throat outside her college hostel, also injuring his own friend who tried to intervene. The girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Friday, sparking outrage across Kutch. Police have arrested Mohit and booked him for murder.
Shockwaves spread across Kutch as a young college student’s life was cut short in a horrifying attack over a social media dispute. What began as a petty quarrel over “blocking” escalated into a cold-blooded murder on the streets of Bhuj.
The victim, a 20-year-old BCA student living at a hostel, had stepped out near Sanskar School and College on Airport Ring Road when she was confronted by her neighbour, Mohit Mulji Siddhapara, a 22-year-old from Gandhidham. Furious over being blocked on social media, Mohit confronted Sakshi, demanding an explanation.
When the girl firmly told him she wanted no further relationship or contact, Mohit snapped. In a sudden fit of rage, he pulled out a knife and slashed her throat. A friend accompanying Mohit tried to stop him but was also stabbed in the back as the accused turned his fury on anyone who came in the way.
Leaving the girl and the injured friend bleeding on the ground, Mohit abandoned his bike and fled the spot. Shocked passers-by rushed to alert the college authorities, who immediately shifted both victims to GK General Hospital, Bhuj. Doctors fought desperately to save the girl, but despite hours of treatment, she succumbed to her injuries the next morning.
The police swung into action as panic gripped the city. By late night, Bhuj A-Division Police traced and arrested Mohit, adding murder charges to the case that initially began as an assault investigation.
Investigators revealed that the girl and Mohit, who lived in the same neighbourhood in Bharatnagar, Gandhidham, had been in a relationship earlier. However, the girl had recently distanced herself and, on her mother’s advice, blocked Mohit’s number. Unable to accept rejection, Mohit tracked her down with his friend and carried out the attack in broad daylight.
DySP Ravindra Singh Jadeja confirmed the chain of events, stating: “Both the victim and the accused were neighbours. Yesterday, when the girl refused to speak to him and blocked his phone, Mohit got enraged. He came to Bhuj with his friend, confronted her outside college, and stabbed her. After the girl died during treatment, we have registered it as a case of murder.”
The girl’s grieving parents, shattered by the tragedy, are demanding the strictest punishment, while the Bhanushali community has strongly condemned the killing. The murder has not only left the city in mourning but has also sparked deep concerns over rising crimes against women rooted in toxic obsession and online disputes.