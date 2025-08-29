Blocked on social media, Gujarat youth murders 20-year-old student by slitting her throat

AHEMEDABAD: A brutal crime has shocked Bhuj, Gujarat, where a 20-year-old BCA student was murdered by her neighbour after she blocked him on social media.

The accused, Mohit Siddhapara, slit her throat outside her college hostel, also injuring his own friend who tried to intervene. The girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Friday, sparking outrage across Kutch. Police have arrested Mohit and booked him for murder.

Shockwaves spread across Kutch as a young college student’s life was cut short in a horrifying attack over a social media dispute. What began as a petty quarrel over “blocking” escalated into a cold-blooded murder on the streets of Bhuj.

The victim, a 20-year-old BCA student living at a hostel, had stepped out near Sanskar School and College on Airport Ring Road when she was confronted by her neighbour, Mohit Mulji Siddhapara, a 22-year-old from Gandhidham. Furious over being blocked on social media, Mohit confronted Sakshi, demanding an explanation.

When the girl firmly told him she wanted no further relationship or contact, Mohit snapped. In a sudden fit of rage, he pulled out a knife and slashed her throat. A friend accompanying Mohit tried to stop him but was also stabbed in the back as the accused turned his fury on anyone who came in the way.

Leaving the girl and the injured friend bleeding on the ground, Mohit abandoned his bike and fled the spot. Shocked passers-by rushed to alert the college authorities, who immediately shifted both victims to GK General Hospital, Bhuj. Doctors fought desperately to save the girl, but despite hours of treatment, she succumbed to her injuries the next morning.