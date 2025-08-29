CPM slams RSS CM Bhagwat for remarks on Mathura, Kashi; calls speech ‘unconstitutional’ and divisive

NEW DELHI: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday strongly condemned a recent speech by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that his remarks reflect the organisation’s disregard for the Indian Constitution and violate the law of the land.

In a statement, the CPM said that during his third-day address before a select audience in Delhi, Bhagwat sought to reignite the sensitive disputes surrounding Mathura and Kashi. The party claimed Bhagwat demanded that Muslims "give away" the mosques at these sites as a precondition for communal harmony, a move the CPM described as an attempt to provoke religious polarisation, divert public attention, and deepen communal divides.

“Following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, in which the RSS played a role, Parliament passed a law that prohibits any alteration to religious sites existing before 1947. This law mandates that the status quo must be maintained in Mathura, Kashi, and all other places of worship, irrespective of the claims made by majoritarian communal forces,” the statement read.