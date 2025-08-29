CPM slams RSS CM Bhagwat for remarks on Mathura, Kashi; calls speech ‘unconstitutional’ and divisive

NEW DELHI: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday strongly condemned a recent speech by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that his remarks reflect the organisation’s disregard for the Indian Constitution and violate the law of the land.
In a statement, the CPM said that during his third-day address before a select audience in Delhi, Bhagwat sought to reignite the sensitive disputes surrounding Mathura and Kashi. The party claimed Bhagwat demanded that Muslims "give away" the mosques at these sites as a precondition for communal harmony, a move the CPM described as an attempt to provoke religious polarisation, divert public attention, and deepen communal divides.
“Following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, in which the RSS played a role, Parliament passed a law that prohibits any alteration to religious sites existing before 1947. This law mandates that the status quo must be maintained in Mathura, Kashi, and all other places of worship, irrespective of the claims made by majoritarian communal forces,” the statement read.
The CPM accused the RSS of using divisive rhetoric to shield the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government from growing public discontent in the run-up to elections.
“It has long been the practice of the RSS and its affiliated organisations to stoke communal tensions to distract citizens from deteriorating economic conditions. With rising US tariffs, a slowing economy, intensifying attacks on peasants and workers, and increasing evidence of electoral manipulation, the public is beginning to see the BJP government’s failures more clearly,” the CPM alleged.
Calling for vigilance against the RSS’s "divisive agenda", the party urged citizens to protect the unity and integrity of the nation. “This can only be achieved through broad-based resistance, uniting all sections of the people,” it stated.