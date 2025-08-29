Dehradun Diary | ‘Op Kalnemi’: Two Bangladeshi among 13 held

Police have arrested 13 individuals, including two Bangladeshi nationals, during “Operation Kalnemi” at the annual Urs of Sabir Pak in Kaliyar. The drive, ensuring pilgrim safety, involved police and intelligence checks. SSP Pramendra Dobhal confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Ujjwal alias Baba Mohan and Mohammad Yusuf alias Shankar Baba, both Bangladeshi citizens living under changed identities. “Ujjwal had a prior arrest in 2020,” Dobhal stated. The duo faces charges under the Foreign Passport Act and has been jailed. The remaining 11 impostors were also booked, as authorities intensify their state-wide crackdown.

CTR Director Dr Badola gets additional charge

In a recent development, Dr. Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, has been given additional charge as Conservator of Forests, Western Circle, Haldwani. Badola was already serving as Conservator of Forests and Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve. The promotion order was issued by Hema Pandey, Deputy Secretary. Meanwhile, Vinay Kumar Bhargava, Conservator of Forests, Western Circle, Haldwani, has been transferred to the post of Director, Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, Gopeshwar. The orders were issued simultaneously, marking a significant change in the forest department’s hierarchy.