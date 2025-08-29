Govt extends cashless, capless healthcare for medically boarded-out officer trainee cadets

NEW DELHI: In a major respite to the officer cadets who are invalidated from training on medical grounds attributable to or aggravated by military training, the Government has approved the extension of Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) facility.

Cadets who join prestigious institutions like National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA) and Indian Military Academy (IMA) with the aspiration to serve the nation often suffer lifelong disabilities but are currently not eligible for ECHS as they are not granted ex-servicemen (ESM) status.

Notably, this decision follows the Supreme Court's recent suo motu cognisance of the poor condition of such cadets discharged from the training academies on medical grounds. This will lead to free OPD treatment and investigations at the ECHS empanelled hospitals.

The Ministry of Defence on Friday said, "This measure is applicable to cadets who have been medically boarded out prior to completion of training and is also extendable to future similar cases. Considering the humanitarian nature and financial burden on families, the Government has approved quality medical care for such cadets without creating a precedent for other categories." The grant of ECHS facilities shall be subject to the Cadet not being a member of any other Government Health Scheme.