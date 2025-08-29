Gujarat Bitcoin racket verdict: Former BJP MLA, senior police officials among 14 sentenced to life imprisonment.

AHMEDABAD: In a landmark verdict, the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court has convicted 14 accused, including former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya and senior Gujarat police officials, in the infamous 2018 Bitcoin extortion case.

The case, which began with the kidnapping of Surat-based builder and cryptocurrency trader Shailesh Bhatt, revealed a murky nexus of politicians, police officers and middlemen in Gujarat.

The Bitcoin scandal that shook Gujarat in 2018 has finally reached closure. The Ahmedabad City Sessions Court on Friday convicted 14 accused, among them former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya, then Amreli SP Jagdish Patel, and then LCB PI Anant Patel, holding them guilty of alleged kidnapping and extortion in the multi-crore Bitcoin racket.

Following Shailesh Bhatt’s explosive complaint, CID Crime swung into action, arresting all the accused linked to the Bitcoin scandal. The trial unfolded in the ACB Special Court of the City Civil and Sessions Court, Ahmedabad, where the state lined up a staggering 172 witnesses against them.

In stark contrast, the defence could produce just one witness, and despite 92 witnesses allegedly turning hostile, the court found the evidence and arguments strong enough to seal the fate of the accused.

After nearly three months of intense final arguments, the gavel came down heavy as the court sentenced all 14 accused in the sensational scam to life imprisonment.

The case traces back to Surat builder Shailesh Bhatt, who was allegedly trading in cryptocurrencies. In February 2018, Bhatt was lured under threats from individuals claiming to be from the CBI office in Gandhinagar. Instead of a warning, he was allegedly kidnapped from a petrol pump, beaten up, and dragged to a farmhouse by a team led by Amreli police officials using government vehicles.